Man sentenced to 30 years in plot to bomb New York Fed
August 9, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Man sentenced to 30 years in plot to bomb New York Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge sentenced a Bangladeshi man to 30 years in prison on Friday for attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction in what authorities called a plot to blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, who had pleaded guilty, told the judge in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn he now rejects radical Islam and apologized to the people of New York and the United States.

“I‘m ashamed, I‘m lost, I tried to do a terrible thing,” said Nafis, who was arrested in October 2012 while carrying inert materials he believed to be a bomb but which were planted by an undercover FBI agent as part of a sting operation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
