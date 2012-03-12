FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court says terror sentence too light
March 12, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. appeals court says terror sentence too light

Dan Levine

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday overturned the 22-year prison term of the so-called “Millennium Bomber” as too lenient, and sent the case back to a lower court for re-sentencing.

Ahmed Ressam was convicted in connection with a plot to detonate explosives at Los Angeles International Airport, and sentenced to a 22=year prison term. However, prosecutors appealed the sentence as too lenient, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

Ressam had planned an attack to take place on Dec. 31, 1999.

Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Jackie Frank

