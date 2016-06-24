TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields fall to near 4-year lows

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to near four-year lows in late U.S. trading on Thursday as fears about Britain exiting the European Union stoked intense demand for low-risk U.S. government debt.

The 10-year Treasury yield touched 1.509 percent, a level not seen since early August 2012.

It was down as much as 23 basis points from Thursday's close, putting it on track for its steep one-day decline since August 2011, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Kim Coghill)