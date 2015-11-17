FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bonds hold gains on safety bids
November 17, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bonds hold gains on safety bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices clung to their gains on Tuesday as traders cited a burst of safe-haven bids for bonds following an evacuation of a soccer stadium in Germany and reports of a passenger trying to force open a door on British Airways flight.

The incidents intensified concerns about terror acts in the aftermath of last Friday’s attacks in Paris that killed 129 people.

Prices on the 30-year bond were last up 12/32 with a yield 3.051 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. The 30-year yield earlier reached a session high of 3.104 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

