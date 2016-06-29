FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield approaches all-time low
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 11:55 AM / in a year

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield approaches all-time low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds on Wednesday fell to its lowest since February 2015, closing in on its record low set 17 months ago, as investors also loaded up on European and Japanese government bonds and sent their yields to historic lows.

The 30-year Treasury yield touched 2.251 percent early Wednesday before edging up to 2.263 percent, which was down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. The 30-year yield struck a record low of 2.221 percent on Jan. 30, 2015, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

