FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond losses pile up on oil, stock rally
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond losses pile up on oil, stock rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows on Friday as oil and stock prices jumped for a second straight session following hints the European Central Bank may embark on more stimulus to combat weak growth and inflation in the euro zone.

The 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 1 point in price for a yield of 2.848 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 17/32 in price, yielding 2.078 percent, up 6 basis points from Thursday.

U.S. crude futures rose over 5 percent to $31.07 a barrel in early U.S. trading.

The MSCI All Country World Index, which tracks the stock prices in 45 nations, was up 1.5 percent following a 0.3 percent gain on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.