NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Smaller dealers and other direct bidders on Thursday bought 16.86 percent of the $28 billion of U.S. seven-year Treasury note supply offered , which was their largest share at an auction since August 2014, Treasury data showed.

This group of bidders purchased 14.22 percent at the previous seven-year note sale in April. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)