New CMBS risk rules threaten smaller lenders' access

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (IFR) - The US commercial mortgage-backed securitisation market is facing a shake-up after new rules clamping down on riskier loan origination spur executives at investment banks to curtail upstart lenders’ access to their bond issuance platforms.

Regulation AB II, which took hold on November 23, is being seized upon by top Wall Street banks as a reason to prune ties with the less prudent lenders.

“It’s been simmering below the surface,” said one mortgage banker. “But now the top 10 guys are going to use their market strength to say: let’s eliminate the guys mucking up the market.”

The sector has seen a proliferation of new, non-bank lenders in the past four years as private equity and hedge funds chased fatter returns by making loans that big banks avoided in dicey areas of the property market.

Their success to date is reflected by their rapid growth. Some 28 non-bank lenders packaged loans in CMBS transactions in 2015 versus just nine in 2011, according to JP Morgan analysts.

But now the big investment banks are focused on the new rule, which requires that each bond issuer designate a senior officer to certify that all information provided about a transaction is true.

That might sound like a standard sign-off. But bank executives are taking this requirement to heart since it could - for the first time - make them personally liable for securities fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission if sham loans are rolled into their deals.

“It’s a know-your-counterparty issue,” said William O‘Connor, co-chair of real estate capital markets at law firm Thompson & Knight, explaining that it would take just one bad loan out of a typical CMBS pool of 70 made by different lenders to spell trouble.

“For some of the smaller players, that means they are going to have to go elsewhere.”

RISE AND FALL

Four years ago, a dozen or so major banks that included Bank of America, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, dominated more than 90% of the CMBS loan origination business.

But those institutions lost ground to firms operating in the regulatory shadows, and by the end of 2015 their share had dropped to roughly 65%.

Their place was taken by larger non-bank lenders like Cantor Commercial Real Estate, Ladder Capital and Rialto Mortgage Finance, which consistently ranked among the top five contributors of loans in 2015 CMBS deals, according to Wells Fargo data.

It is the smaller players, however, that are expected to be most vulnerable to fallout from Reg AB II.

ON THE SHELF

In light of the regulation, big banks have already begun a more rigorous vetting process to decide which CMBS lending partners they will allow to access their SEC-registered bond issuance shelves.

“In 2016, smaller establishments will have less access to the shelves than in the past,” said one senior executive at a major non-bank lender, who spoke only on condition of anonymity.

He suggested Wall Street bankers are using the situation event to support their commercial ends.

“It’s a dog and pony show,” he said.

“But if you cut off the bottom 15 platforms, it’s less like cutting off an appendage than it is more of a nuisance.”

SAFETY CHECK

Leverage in CMBS deals has increased as around 40 lenders competed for commercial loans in 2015.

“Strong lending competition has eroded underwriting quality in conduit CMBS, particularly as more small originators that compete for higher risk borrowers have entered the market,” wrote Meghan Kelleher, a CMBS analyst at JP Morgan in the bank’s 2016 outlook report.

Indeed mortgage debt as a percentage of a property’s estimated value surpassed its pre-crisis peak during 2015.

Moody’s calculated the average conduit deal’s loan-to-value at 118.2% in the fourth quarter, an increase from the prior record of 117.5% in 2007.

Given recent history there are hopes that Reg AB II and other regulations slated to take hold in the next 12 months will help bring more caution to the market.

“The regulatory changes are big,” the mortgage banker said. “You’ve got to go with guys you’ve closed (loans) with in the past and trust.” (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)