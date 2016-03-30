FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add losses after ADP jobs data
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add losses after ADP jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices extended their declines on Wednesday with longer-dated maturities hitting session lows, as stronger-than-forecast private domestic jobs data in March from ADP supported the notion of an improving labor market.

Payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies hired 200,000 workers in March, more than the 194,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters. The prior month’s increase however was revised down to 205,000 from an originally reported 214,000.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.835 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

