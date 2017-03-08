TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields jump on robust ADP jobs data

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier rise on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting their highest levels since December as payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies hired 298,000 workers in February, the most since the December 2015.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes reached levels last seen in August 2009 with the latest ADP report cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week. The two-year yield was last at 1.362 percent, up 3 basis points from late Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)