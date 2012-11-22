Argentina vows to keep fighting U.S. court ruling on debt

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina will keep fighting a ruling by a U.S. court that ordered it to pay holders of defaulted bonds and could take its legal battle to the U.S. Supreme Court, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino told reporters on Thursday.

Lorenzino told a news conference U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa did not have the authority to rule in the case brought by so-called holdout creditors who refused to enter two restructurings of bonds stemming from a massive 2002 default. He described the ruling as “legal colonialism.”