TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise to session highs after auction
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise to session highs after auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. medium-to-long dated Treasuries rose to session highs on Tuesday, adding to their earlier gains after solid demand for $24 billion of 10-year notes, the second leg of this week’s quarterly refunding.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other investors bought three-fourths of the latest 10-year Treasuries supply, which was their biggest share since May.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 8/32 in price early Tuesday afternoon with a yield of 2.318 percent, down more than 2 basis points from late on Monday.

The 10-year yield reached 2.377 on Monday, its highest intraday level since July 21, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
