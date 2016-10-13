FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add to gains after solid 30-year auction
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add to gains after solid 30-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices extended earlier gains on Thursday following solid demand at a $12 billion auction of 30-year government bonds, the last part of this week's $56 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 13/32 in price for a yield of 1.731 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was nearly 1 point higher with a yield of 2.465 percent, down over 4 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
