NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Thursday, reversing their earlier rise, as solid investor demand at a $28 billion auction of seven-year government debt rekindled demand for the sector.

On the open market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down over 1 basis point at 2.508 percent, while the yield on seven-year notes slipped to 2.306 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)