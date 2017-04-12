BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
NEW YORK, April 12 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose briefly as soft results at a $12 billion auction of the 30-year issue temporarily pared investor appetite for long-dated government debt.
At 1:29 p.m. Eastern time (1729 GMT), the 30-year yield was 2.929 percent, little changed from late on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: