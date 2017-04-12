NEW YORK, April 12 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose briefly as soft results at a $12 billion auction of the 30-year issue temporarily pared investor appetite for long-dated government debt.

At 1:29 p.m. Eastern time (1729 GMT), the 30-year yield was 2.929 percent, little changed from late on Tuesday, Reuters data showed.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)