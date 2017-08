NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit a session peak at 2.407 percent, unchanged on the day shortly after the 10-year note sale.