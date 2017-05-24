FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 3 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare rise after solid 5-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields turned flat on Wednesday, trimming their earlier increase following solid investor demand at a $34 billion auction of a new five-year note, which was part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply.

At 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.280 percent, down marginally from Tuesday's close, while the 30-year yield was down nearly 1 basis point at 2.939 percent, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

