TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after 5-year auction
April 26, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after 5-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices scaled back their losses on Tuesday as an earlier spike in yields drew decent demand for a $34 billion auction of five-year government debt, reviving bids for other maturities.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 8/32 in price with a yield of 1.932 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Monday. Earlier Tuesday, the 10-year yield reached a five-week high of 1.941 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

