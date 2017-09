NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. medium- to long-dated Treasuries fell to session lows on Thursday following solid demand at a $28 billion of seven-year note supply, the final leg of this week’s $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt issuance.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 4 basis points at 1.832 percent, while five-year yield was 5 basis points lower at 1.352 percent.