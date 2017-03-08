TREASURIES-U.S. yields trim rise after 10-year note sale

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields scaled back from their earlier peaks on Wednesday as strong bidding at a $20 billion 10-year government note auction rekindled some demand for longer-dated bonds that were under selling pressure due to a robust private jobs report.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 2.547 percent after reaching 2.583 percent earlier Wednesday, which was last intraday level seen on Dec. 20. Late Tuesday, it was 2.511 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)