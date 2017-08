NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday, touching their highest levels more than a week as traders pared their holdings of lower-risk government debt on polls that showed support for Britain to remain in the European Union.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.671 percent, up more than 5 basis points from late Friday. It touched 1.680 percent earlier Monday.