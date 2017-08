NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose in late U.S. trading on Thursday, as early official results showed Britons supporting their nation to exit the European Union had a narrow lead, renewing safe-haven bids for lower-risk government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 11/32 in price in late trading. The 10-year yield was 1.699 percent, down 4 basis points from Thursday's closing level, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)