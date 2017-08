NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices held earlier gains on Tuesday following private data showed domestic home prices grew 5.2 percent in May on a year-over-year basis, which was slower than forecast and raised doubts about the vigor of the housing sector.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.552 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)