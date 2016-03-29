FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices near session highs after housing data
March 29, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices near session highs after housing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices hovered near their session highs on Tuesday as data showing slightly weaker-than-forecast rises in home prices reinforced the view of sluggish economic growth in the first quarter.

The S&P/Case Shiller said on Tuesday its composite index of 20 metropolitan areas rose 5.7 percent in January on a year-over-year basis, matching the increase the month before. That was just below the 5.8 percent estimate from a Reuters poll of economists.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 9/32 higher with a yield of 1.854 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Monday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

