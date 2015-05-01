FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC
May 1, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to the lowest level since
mid-February in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
98,565 contracts on April 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 153,366 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        28Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         457,653        462,376
 Short        284,158        283,545
 Net          173,495        178,831
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         369,744        369,553
 Short        380,640        391,047
 Net          -10,896        -21,494
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         363,582        323,219
 Short        462,147        476,585
 Net          -98,565       -153,366
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          58,967         54,391
 Short         55,517         49,617
 Net            3,450          4,774
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          47,192         50,191
 Short         84,724         86,838
 Net          -37,532        -36,647
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        28Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,956,942      1,948,104
 Short      1,530,674      1,466,971
 Net          426,268        481,133
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

