Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall -CFTC

May 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to the lowest level since mid-February in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 98,565 contracts on April 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 153,366 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28Apr2015 Prior week week Long 457,653 462,376 Short 284,158 283,545 Net 173,495 178,831 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28Apr2015 Prior week week Long 369,744 369,553 Short 380,640 391,047 Net -10,896 -21,494 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28Apr2015 Prior week week Long 363,582 323,219 Short 462,147 476,585 Net -98,565 -153,366 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28Apr2015 Prior week week Long 58,967 54,391 Short 55,517 49,617 Net 3,450 4,774 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28Apr2015 Prior week week Long 47,192 50,191 Short 84,724 86,838 Net -37,532 -36,647 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28Apr2015 Prior week week Long 1,956,942 1,948,104 Short 1,530,674 1,466,971 Net 426,268 481,133 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)