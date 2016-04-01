FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn net bearish on U.S. 10-year T-notes - CFTC
April 1, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Speculators turn net bearish on U.S. 10-year T-notes - CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Speculators turned net bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note
futures in the latest week after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen signaled the central bank would raise interest rates
gradually, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
    "Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate
for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy,"  
Yellen said of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee on Tuesday. 
    Her remarks to the Economic Club of New York led some
traders to bet the Fed might allow inflation to run above the
Fed's 2-percent goal. If it were so, this would make
longer-dated Treasuries less profitable because higher inflation
would erode their return.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
16,863 contracts on March 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 50,105 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Speculative positions in T-bond and ultra-bond futures were
little changed from the previous week, suggesting other traders
expect longer-term domestic inflation would stay tame despite a
tightening labor market.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        29 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          93,050        100,700
 Short        206,761        212,590
 Net         -113,711       -111,890
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         285,759        249,146
 Short        448,944        463,759
 Net         -163,185       -214,613
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         448,675        485,962
 Short        465,538        435,857
 Net          -16,863         50,105
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         117,882        112,343
 Short         57,978         62,342
 Net           59,904         50,001
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        29 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          50,002         50,443
 Short        152,140        152,597
 Net         -102,138       -102,154
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        29 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,278,209      1,289,896
 Short      1,661,701      1,616,916
 Net         -383,492       -327,020
 Fed funds 
        29 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          46,837         40,101
 Short        100,778         96,417
 Net          -53,941        -56,316
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
