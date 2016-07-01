FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Speculators cut net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes - CFTC
July 1, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Speculators cut net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes - CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell following Britain's surprise
vote to exit from the European Union last week, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
 
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 83,924 contracts on June 28, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 114,665 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was the most net
longs since April 2013.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        28 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         242,122        272,094
 Short        228,191        236,239
 Net           13,931         35,855
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         417,849        489,375
 Short        511,969        524,862
 Net          -94,120        -35,487
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         668,184        711,514
 Short        584,260        596,849
 Net           83,924        114,665
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         137,609        173,911
 Short         71,606         70,440
 Net           66,003        103,471
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          50,641         52,025
 Short        143,722        137,652
 Net          -93,081        -85,627
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        28 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,296,697      1,281,093
 Short      1,292,758      1,463,414
 Net            3,939       -182,321
 Fed funds 
        28 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          94,721         82,385
 Short        126,321        146,745
 Net          -31,600        -64,360
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
