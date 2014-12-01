FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell last week from the previous
seven days when they reached their highest level since May,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Monday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
75,327 contracts on Nov. 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 127,328 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and Eurodollar futures on
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        28Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         318,171        329,410
 Short        342,438        352,594
 Net          -24,267        -23,184
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         305,549        316,995
 Short        290,952        309,594
 Net           14,597          7,401
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         386,471        398,903
 Short        461,798        526,231
 Net          -75,327       -127,328
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         121,202         98,491
 Short         84,336         83,474
 Net           36,866         15,017
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        28Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          60,614         68,277
 Short         46,794         43,181
 Net           13,820         25,096
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        28Nov2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,693,910      1,635,614
 Short      2,202,956      2,213,920
 Net         -509,046       -578,306
 

 (Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
