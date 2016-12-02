Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC

Dec 2 (Reuters) - More speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures on a renewed view that inflation would accelerate under the economic policies of a Trump administration, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 96,267 contracts on Nov. 29 , according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 172,648 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 184,060 180,702 Short 197,522 207,111 Net -13,462 -26,409 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 339,472 357,020 Short 642,972 618,308 Net -303,500 -261,288 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 519,109 727,482 Short 615,376 554,834 Net -96,267 172,648 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 85,380 99,364 Short 109,695 99,130 Net -24,315 234 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 50,166 45,993 Short 127,721 135,179 Net -77,555 -89,186 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 586,567 580,648 Short 2,727,027 2,683,785 Net -2,140,460 -2,103,137 Fed funds 29 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 76,007 56,802 Short 131,592 121,143 Net -55,585 -64,341 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)