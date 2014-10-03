FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
#Market News
October 3, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury
note futures turned net bearish in the latest week from prior
week's slightly net bullish stance, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
12,505 contracts on Sept. 30, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 8,844 net long positions in
10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        30Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         404,392        409,143
 Short        542,770        569,570
 Net         -138,378       -160,427
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        30Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         333,366        355,023
 Short        363,803        373,244
 Net          -30,437        -18,221
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        30Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         449,878        460,039
 Short        462,383        451,195
 Net          -12,505          8,844
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        30Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         119,029        116,637
 Short        106,443        103,282
 Net           12,586         13,355
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        30Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          61,443         55,794
 Short         36,762         35,245
 Net           24,681         20,549
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        30Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,295,534      1,264,302
 Short      2,921,411      2,952,933
 Net       -1,625,877     -1,688,631
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

