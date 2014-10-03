Speculators turn net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Speculators' bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures turned net bearish in the latest week from prior week's slightly net bullish stance, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 12,505 contracts on Sept. 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 8,844 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 30Sep2014 Prior week week Long 404,392 409,143 Short 542,770 569,570 Net -138,378 -160,427 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30Sep2014 Prior week week Long 333,366 355,023 Short 363,803 373,244 Net -30,437 -18,221 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30Sep2014 Prior week week Long 449,878 460,039 Short 462,383 451,195 Net -12,505 8,844 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30Sep2014 Prior week week Long 119,029 116,637 Short 106,443 103,282 Net 12,586 13,355 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30Sep2014 Prior week week Long 61,443 55,794 Short 36,762 35,245 Net 24,681 20,549 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30Sep2014 Prior week week Long 1,295,534 1,264,302 Short 2,921,411 2,952,933 Net -1,625,877 -1,688,631 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)