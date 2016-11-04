FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC
November 4, 2016 / 7:46 PM / 10 months ago

Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Speculators were more bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week before the
Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
35,057 contracts on Nov. 1, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    Speculators were last net short in 10-year T-notes in the
week of May 31. 
    A week earlier, speculators held 74,506 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        01 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         219,148        223,428
 Short        197,570        198,939
 Net           21,578         24,489
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         366,774        410,931
 Short        570,052        560,175
 Net         -203,278       -149,244
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         573,204        631,297
 Short        608,261        556,791
 Net          -35,057         74,506
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          87,719        102,538
 Short         91,874         98,077
 Net           -4,155          4,461
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          43,343         45,865
 Short        140,176        147,957
 Net          -96,833       -102,092
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        01 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         495,139        596,664
 Short      2,240,195      2,252,713
 Net       -1,745,056     -1,656,049
 Fed funds 
        01 Nov 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          96,702        127,946
 Short        159,425        165,674
 Net          -62,723        -37,728
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

