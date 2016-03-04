FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
March 4, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week because
there is less pessimism about the U.S. economy, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 2,554 contracts on March 1, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 84,659 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yield 
reached their highest level in nearly two weeks after a private
report showed some improvement in the U.S. manufacturing sector
in February. 
    Ten-yield yield was 1.879 percent, up 5 basis points from
late Thursday after hitting 1.902 percent earlier, which was its
highest in about a month.
    The stabilization in oil prices from their steep
decline earlier this year also pared safehaven demand for U.S.
government debt. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        01 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         190,051        193,479
 Short        228,093        241,686
 Net          -38,042        -48,207
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         293,216        313,014
 Short        420,767        430,777
 Net         -127,551       -117,763
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         475,157        537,537
 Short        472,603        452,878
 Net            2,554         84,659
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          94,115         84,596
 Short         70,025         61,592
 Net           24,090         23,004
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          49,366         61,679
 Short        142,220        146,531
 Net          -92,854        -84,852
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        01 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,645,177      1,686,256
 Short      2,114,456      2,045,586
 Net         -469,279       -359,330
 Fed funds 
        01 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          32,077         29,962
 Short         75,969        111,380
 Net          -43,892        -81,418
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

