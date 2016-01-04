FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC
#Market News
January 4, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators turn net long in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - More speculators turned bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose last week, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 42,981 contracts on Dec. 29, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the highest level of net longs in 10-year T-notes
since the week of Aug. 11.
    A week earlier, speculators held 12,210 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, net shorts in U.S. rates futures grew in the
latest week as speculators bet on more rate increases from the
Federal Reserve in 2016.
    Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures increased to
412,003 contracts, which was the most since the week of Dec. 14,
2014, up from the prior week's 314,417.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        01 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         190,824        168,133
 Short        295,720        286,394
 Net         -104,896       -118,261
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         227,603        216,805
 Short        407,042        412,464
 Net         -179,439       -195,659
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         471,966        443,772
 Short        428,985        455,982
 Net           42,981        -12,210
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          82,962         78,708
 Short         82,973         86,161
 Net              -11         -7,453
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          56,368         57,996
 Short        150,448        145,149
 Net          -94,080        -87,153
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        01 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,396,935      1,382,095
 Short      1,808,938      1,696,512
 Net         -412,003       -314,417
 Fed funds 
        01 Jan 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          61,101         59,291
 Short         81,329         65,323
 Net          -20,228         -6,032
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
