Speculators pare U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts -CFTC
June 5, 2015 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators pare U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a fourth week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 73,605 contracts on June 2, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 85,534 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)

