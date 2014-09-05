FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn bearish on U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
September 5, 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - More speculators turned bearish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures ahead of the European Central
Bank's surprise interest rate cut on Thursday and a weak U.S.
payrolls report on Friday, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
82,658 contracts on Sept. 2, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 7,940 net long positions in
10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        02Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         365,760        376,490
 Short        311,735        332,147
 Net           54,025         44,343
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         410,794        407,050
 Short        325,592        336,877
 Net           85,202         70,173
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         382,415        418,061
 Short        465,073        410,121
 Net          -82,658          7,940
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         110,441        124,727
 Short         97,644         92,712
 Net           12,797         32,015
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        02Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,618         57,234
 Short         38,049         37,889
 Net           15,569         19,345
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        02Sep2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         948,050        946,959
 Short      2,836,595      2,833,783
 Net       -1,888,545     -1,886,824
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
