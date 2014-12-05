FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most spec net 10-year U.S. T-note net shorts in a year-CFTC
December 5, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

Most spec net 10-year U.S. T-note net shorts in a year-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week to their highest in nearly a year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ positions in 10-year Treasury futures that are short or bearish exceeded the amount of speculators’ long or bullish positions by 162,524 contracts on Dec. 2, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes since 173,674 contracts in late December 2013.

A week earlier, speculators held 75,327 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

