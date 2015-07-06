Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures lowest since Sept -CFTC

July 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest level since September last week on worries about the absence of a deal between Greece and its creditors, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. Speculators also pared their net bearish positions in 10-year T-note futures before the release of the government's June payrolls report last Thursday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 3,504 contracts on June 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 46,736 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. In the week of Sept. 23, speculators held net longs in 10-year T-note futures by 8,844 contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 03 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 428,853 395,994 Short 285,020 283,906 Net 143,833 112,088 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 352,276 342,728 Short 431,452 393,869 Net -79,176 -51,141 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 451,637 420,451 Short 455,141 467,187 Net -3,504 -46,736 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 57,066 71,407 Short 61,171 56,842 Net -4,105 14,565 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 03 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 50,444 55,934 Short 91,064 80,693 Net -40,620 -24,759 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 03 Jul 2015 Prior week week Long 1,650,737 1,684,195 Short 1,403,331 1,366,553 Net 247,406 317,642 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)