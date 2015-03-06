FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net U.S. 10-year T-note futures shorts highest since Jan -CFTC
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Speculative net U.S. 10-year T-note futures shorts highest since Jan -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose for a third week to the
highest level since mid-January ahead of the February U.S. jobs
report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
139,474 contracts on March 3, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the most net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since
145,598 contracts on Jan. 20
    A week earlier, speculators held 109,710 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Speculators turned negative on Eurodollar futures for the
first time since January. In the latest week, they had a net
short of 55,326 contracts, compared with a net long of 28,635  
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        03Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         314,784        317,972
 Short        347,191        341,804
 Net          -32,407        -23,832
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         424,341        399,905
 Short        428,330        405,406
 Net           -3,989         -5,501
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         353,595        360,092
 Short        493,069        469,802
 Net         -139,474       -109,710
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,252         62,377
 Short         54,911         53,682
 Net           -1,659          8,695
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        03Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          51,161         46,661
 Short         86,573         88,831
 Net          -35,412        -42,170
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        03Mar2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,751,966      1,748,445
 Short      1,807,292      1,719,810
 Net          -55,326         28,635
 

 (Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
