Speculative net U.S. 10-year T-note shorts fall -CFTC

April 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a fifth consecutive week to their lowest level since late November, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 55,766 contracts on April 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 69,677 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 288,462 284,613 Short 297,210 310,039 Net -8,748 -25,426 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 388,543 423,243 Short 681,911 681,814 Net -293,368 -258,571 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 613,690 631,715 Short 669,456 701,392 Net -55,766 -69,677 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 105,118 104,901 Short 128,176 125,306 Net -23,058 -20,405 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 36,225 40,176 Short 116,900 124,921 Net -80,675 -84,745 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 439,071 417,957 Short 3,568,416 3,473,838 Net -3,129,345 -3,055,881 Fed funds 04 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 157,867 153,550 Short 365,048 373,085 Net -207,181 -219,535 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)