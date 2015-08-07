FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net longs in U.S. 2-year T-notes fall -CFTC
August 7, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative net longs in U.S. 2-year T-notes fall -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
two-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in
two months in advance of Friday's July U.S. jobs report,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    Analysts had forecast a solid payrolls gain in July, which
would support the notion the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates, perhaps as early as September. 
    Two-year Treasuries are most sensitive to change in traders'
perception on the direction of Fed policy.
    On Friday, the government's jobs report came mostly in line
with forecast, bolstering expectations of a possible rate
increase next month. 
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
two-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 98,261 contracts on Aug. 4, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    The latest reading was the fewest net speculative longs in
two-year T-notes since the week of June 9 when they totalled
68,786 contracts.
    A week earlier, speculators held 119,643 net long positions
in two-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculators turned net short on Eurodollar
futures for the first time since March in the latest week. Their
Eurodollar net shorts were 12,328 contracts, compared with a net
long of 65,943 contracts.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        04 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         422,744        439,378
 Short        324,483        319,735
 Net           98,261        119,643
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         435,992        415,722
 Short        563,763        577,689
 Net         -127,771       -161,967
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         480,400        491,516
 Short        447,902        425,874
 Net           32,498         65,642
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          64,738         60,237
 Short         50,516         59,079
 Net           14,222          1,158
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        04 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          47,685         54,589
 Short         97,454        101,138
 Net          -49,769        -46,549
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        04 Aug 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,644,267      1,706,252
 Short      1,656,595      1,640,309
 Net          -12,328         65,943
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

