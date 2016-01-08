Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish - or long - positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish - or short - positions by 18,286 contracts on Jan. 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 42,981 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in ultra T-bond futures rose to a record 97,768 contracts in the latest week, up 3,688 from the prior week. Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures increased for a third straight week to 564,740, which were the most since December 2014. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week week Long 203,699 190,824 Short 309,760 295,720 Net -106,061 -104,896 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week week Long 198,814 227,603 Short 457,325 407,042 Net -258,511 -179,439 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week week Long 471,955 471,966 Short 453,669 428,985 Net 18,286 42,981 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week week Long 74,067 82,962 Short 82,254 82,973 Net -8,187 -11 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week week Long 53,393 56,368 Short 151,161 150,448 Net -97,768 -94,080 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week week Long 1,298,999 1,396,935 Short 1,863,739 1,808,938 Net -564,740 -412,003 Fed funds Jan. 5, 2016 Prior week week Long 54,472 61,101 Short 75,486 81,329 Net -21,014 -20,228 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)