Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
January 8, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose fell in the latest week,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish - or long - positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish - or short - positions
by 18,286 contracts on Jan. 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 42,981 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in ultra T-bond futures
rose to a record 97,768 contracts in the latest week, up 3,688
from the prior week. 
    Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures increased for a
third straight week to 564,740, which were the most since
December 2014. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        Jan. 5, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long         203,699        190,824
 Short        309,760        295,720
 Net         -106,061       -104,896
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan. 5, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long         198,814        227,603
 Short        457,325        407,042
 Net         -258,511       -179,439
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan. 5, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long         471,955        471,966
 Short        453,669        428,985
 Net           18,286         42,981
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan. 5, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long          74,067         82,962
 Short         82,254         82,973
 Net           -8,187            -11
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan. 5, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,393         56,368
 Short        151,161        150,448
 Net          -97,768        -94,080
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Jan. 5, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,298,999      1,396,935
 Short      1,863,739      1,808,938
 Net         -564,740       -412,003
 Fed funds 
        Jan. 5, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long          54,472         61,101
 Short         75,486         81,329
 Net          -21,014        -20,228
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

