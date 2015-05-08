FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures jump -CFTC
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures jump -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures surged to their highest level in
five months in the latest week amid a global bond market rout,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
183,116 contracts on May 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 98,565 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    The data were collected before a global market recovery on
Thursday and Friday, which sent benchmark 10-year yields below
their year's highs set during the market selloff.
    Speculative net longs in Eurodollar futures fell to their
lowest level in seven weeks at 245,278 contracts, down 180,990
from the prior week.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        05May2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         449,167        457,653
 Short        279,869        284,158
 Net          169,298        173,495
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05May2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         324,843        369,744
 Short        406,308        380,640
 Net          -81,465        -10,896
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05May2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         309,458        363,582
 Short        492,574        462,147
 Net         -183,116        -98,565
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05May2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          65,492         58,967
 Short         54,519         55,517
 Net           10,973          3,450
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05May2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          46,685         47,192
 Short         79,504         84,724
 Net          -32,819        -37,532
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        05May2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,872,249      1,956,942
 Short      1,626,971      1,530,674
 Net          245,278        426,268
 

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
