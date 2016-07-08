Speculators' net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise - CFTC

July 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week as worries about the global economy stoked global demand for U.S. bonds, sending benchmark yields to record lows, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 96,109 contracts on July 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. The latest net long figure was below the three-plus year high of 132,044 reached two week ago. A week earlier, speculators held 83,924 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 05 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 340,652 242,122 Short 240,745 228,191 Net 99,907 13,931 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 376,148 417,849 Short 573,886 511,969 Net -197,738 -94,120 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 653,813 668,184 Short 557,704 584,260 Net 96,109 83,924 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 168,159 137,609 Short 78,096 71,606 Net 90,063 66,003 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 54,772 50,641 Short 133,737 143,722 Net -78,965 -93,081 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 1,377,693 1,296,697 Short 1,442,446 1,292,758 Net -64,753 3,939 Fed funds 05 Jul 2016 Prior week week Long 75,055 94,721 Short 120,056 126,321 Net -45,001 -31,600 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)