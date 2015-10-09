Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after a disappointing September jobs report that supported the view the Federal Reserve may delay a possible rate increase later this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. That view had spurred a rally in global stock market, paring safehaven demand for Treasuries, as a later timing on a Fed rate hike is expected to reduce upward pressure on borrowing costs and in turn a squeeze on corporate profits. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was 2.10 percent in late U.S. trading on Friday, up from 1.99 percent a week ago when the payrolls report was released. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 2,543 contracts on Oct. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 22,490 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 273,308 297,556 Short 267,735 269,686 Net 5,573 27,870 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 358,795 345,835 Short 404,159 438,391 Net -45,364 -92,556 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 450,872 458,557 Short 453,415 436,067 Net -2,543 22,490 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 55,439 53,264 Short 62,584 62,338 Net -7,145 -9,074 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 50,377 62,640 Short 135,634 130,482 Net -85,257 -67,842 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06 Oct 2015 Prior week week Long 1,619,166 1,574,411 Short 1,159,457 1,085,759 Net 459,709 488,652 (Reporting by Richard Leong)