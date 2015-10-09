FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Speculators turn net short in U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year
Treasury note futures in the latest week after a disappointing
September jobs report that supported the view the Federal
Reserve may delay a possible rate increase later this year,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday. 
    That view had spurred a rally in global stock market, paring
safehaven demand for Treasuries, as a later timing on a Fed rate
hike is expected to reduce upward pressure on borrowing costs
and in turn a squeeze on corporate profits. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was 2.10
percent in late U.S. trading on Friday, up from 1.99 percent a
week ago when the payrolls report was released. 
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
2,543 contracts on Oct. 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 22,490 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        06 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         273,308        297,556
 Short        267,735        269,686
 Net            5,573         27,870
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         358,795        345,835
 Short        404,159        438,391
 Net          -45,364        -92,556
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         450,872        458,557
 Short        453,415        436,067
 Net           -2,543         22,490
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          55,439         53,264
 Short         62,584         62,338
 Net           -7,145         -9,074
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          50,377         62,640
 Short        135,634        130,482
 Net          -85,257        -67,842
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        06 Oct 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,619,166      1,574,411
 Short      1,159,457      1,085,759
 Net          459,709        488,652
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

(Reporting by Richard Leong)
