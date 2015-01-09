FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week ahead of
this week's December government payrolls report, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
243,180 contracts on Jan. 6, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 261,282 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculators scaled back their net shorts in
Eurodollar futures by 89,569 in the latest week to 14,487, the
lowest since July 2013.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        06Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         260,259        262,168
 Short        315,664        306,051
 Net          -55,405        -43,883
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         341,154        316,837
 Short        324,247        304,777
 Net           16,907         12,060
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         311,511        281,715
 Short        554,691        542,997
 Net         -243,180       -261,282
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          93,394         82,324
 Short        128,759        112,645
 Net          -35,365        -30,321
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        06Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          63,506         59,973
 Short         73,354         63,158
 Net           -9,848         -3,185
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        06Jan2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,586,892      1,502,452
 Short      1,601,379      1,606,508
 Net          -14,487       -104,056
 
 (Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
