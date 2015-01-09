Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week ahead of this week's December government payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 243,180 contracts on Jan. 6, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 261,282 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculators scaled back their net shorts in Eurodollar futures by 89,569 in the latest week to 14,487, the lowest since July 2013. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 06Jan2015 Prior week week Long 260,259 262,168 Short 315,664 306,051 Net -55,405 -43,883 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06Jan2015 Prior week week Long 341,154 316,837 Short 324,247 304,777 Net 16,907 12,060 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 06Jan2015 Prior week week Long 311,511 281,715 Short 554,691 542,997 Net -243,180 -261,282 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06Jan2015 Prior week week Long 93,394 82,324 Short 128,759 112,645 Net -35,365 -30,321 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 06Jan2015 Prior week week Long 63,506 59,973 Short 73,354 63,158 Net -9,848 -3,185 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 06Jan2015 Prior week week Long 1,586,892 1,502,452 Short 1,601,379 1,606,508 Net -14,487 -104,056 (Editing by James Dalgleish)