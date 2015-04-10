FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts rise -CFTC
April 10, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note futures net shorts rise -CFTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
162,427 contracts on April 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 113,810 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        07Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         404,393        412,984
 Short        279,017        274,016
 Net          125,376        138,968
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         332,221        369,280
 Short        433,771        398,578
 Net         -101,550        -29,298
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long         329,399        363,542
 Short        491,826        477,352
 Net         -162,427       -113,810
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          61,104         62,501
 Short         47,344         45,259
 Net           13,760         17,242
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long          48,938         47,464
 Short         81,228         94,666
 Net          -32,290        -47,202
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        07Apr2015         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,832,125      1,748,882
 Short      1,452,607      1,365,316
 Net          379,518        383,566
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
