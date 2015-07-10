FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise-CFTC
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 7:43 PM / 2 years ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes rise-CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week from their
lowest level since September, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    Speculators raised their bets on falling U.S. bond prices
despite market turbulence stemming from a surprise rejection of
previous bailout terms by Greek voters last Sunday and a
dramatic sell-off in Chinese stocks earlier this week.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
32,738 contracts on July 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 3,504 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was the least amount
of net shorts since Sept. 23.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        07 Jul 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         449,144        428,853
 Short        277,773        285,020
 Net          171,371        143,833
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07 Jul 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         363,039        352,276
 Short        447,447        431,452
 Net          -84,408        -79,176
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07 Jul 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long         435,083        451,637
 Short        467,821        455,141
 Net          -32,738         -3,504
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07 Jul 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          64,762         57,066
 Short         53,905         61,171
 Net           10,857         -4,105
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07 Jul 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long          52,712         50,444
 Short         91,759         91,064
 Net          -39,047        -40,620
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        07 Jul 2015       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,752,346      1,650,737
 Short      1,544,615      1,403,331
 Net          207,731        247,406
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.