Speculators turn bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes -CFTC

June 10 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures as a stunningly weak May payrolls report curtailed expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates soon, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 15,195 contracts on June 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 140,962 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 07 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 97,427 106,972 Short 304,154 299,769 Net -206,727 -192,797 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 282,848 277,590 Short 508,720 473,576 Net -225,872 -195,986 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 510,956 404,590 Short 495,761 545,552 Net 15,195 -140,962 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 155,585 139,290 Short 64,837 74,988 Net 90,748 64,302 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 07 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 52,565 53,583 Short 143,140 144,805 Net -90,575 -91,222 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 07 Jun 2016 Prior week week Long 1,000,507 1,009,334 Short 1,742,057 1,826,294 Net -741,550 -816,960 Fed funds 31 May 2016 Prior week week Long 40,167 20,109 Short 164,093 149,281 Net -123,926 -129,172 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)