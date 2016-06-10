FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators turn bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes -CFTC
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Speculators turn bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bullish on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures as a stunningly weak May payrolls
report curtailed expectations the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates soon, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 15,195 contracts on June 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 140,962 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        07 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          97,427        106,972
 Short        304,154        299,769
 Net         -206,727       -192,797
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         282,848        277,590
 Short        508,720        473,576
 Net         -225,872       -195,986
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         510,956        404,590
 Short        495,761        545,552
 Net           15,195       -140,962
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         155,585        139,290
 Short         64,837         74,988
 Net           90,748         64,302
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          52,565         53,583
 Short        143,140        144,805
 Net          -90,575        -91,222
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        07 Jun 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,000,507      1,009,334
 Short      1,742,057      1,826,294
 Net         -741,550       -816,960
 Fed funds 
        31 May 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          40,167         20,109
 Short        164,093        149,281
 Net         -123,926       -129,172
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
