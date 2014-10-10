FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculative shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures highest since July -CFTC
October 10, 2014

Speculative shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures highest since July -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note
futures rose to their highest level in three months prior to the
Federal Reserve release of its minutes on its Sept 17-18 policy
meeting on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
92,329 contracts on Oct. 7, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 12,505 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures
 fell to their lowest since late April at 1.297
million contracts in the latest week from 1.626 million the
previous week.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        07Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         357,946        404,392
 Short        436,784        542,770
 Net          -78,838       -138,378
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         323,501        333,366
 Short        338,889        363,803
 Net          -15,388        -30,437
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         403,809        449,878
 Short        496,138        462,383
 Net          -92,329        -12,505
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long         147,620        119,029
 Short        127,883        106,443
 Net           19,737         12,586
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        07Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long          63,647         61,443
 Short         36,076         36,762
 Net           27,571         24,681
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        07Oct2014         Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,409,993      1,295,534
 Short      2,706,519      2,921,411
 Net       -1,296,526     -1,625,877
 

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski
