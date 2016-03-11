FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators more bullish on U.S. 10-year T-note -CFTC
March 11, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Speculators more bullish on U.S. 10-year T-note -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 68,087 contracts on March 8, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier,  net long positions in 10-year T-note
futures exceeded short positions  by 2,554 contracts.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        08 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         137,303        190,051
 Short        199,593        228,093
 Net          -62,290        -38,042
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         293,784        293,216
 Short        459,804        420,767
 Net         -166,020       -127,551
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         510,567        475,157
 Short        442,480        472,603
 Net           68,087          2,554
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         104,907         94,115
 Short         68,056         70,025
 Net           36,851         24,090
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        08 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          48,074         49,366
 Short        144,409        142,220
 Net          -96,335        -92,854
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        08 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,623,720      1,645,177
 Short      2,087,373      2,114,456
 Net         -463,653       -469,279
 Fed funds 
        08 Mar 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          44,153         32,077
 Short         93,636         75,969
 Net          -49,483        -43,892
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

